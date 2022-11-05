A scene from Snowbasin, Utah as pictured in the 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker. (Cam McLeod)

Film ‘Daymaker’ brings people to mountains in B.C. and Greece all without leaving Chilliwack

73rd annual ski-and-snowboard film coming to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Filmgoers can dive into winter early when Warren Miller Entertainment brings its 73rd annual ski-and-snowboard film to Chilliwack later this month.

Outdoor adventure film Daymaker will be screened on Nov. 19 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

People can experience a storm cycle in B.C.’s Monashee Mountains and visit Greece’s Olympus range, all without leaving Chilliwack.

Daymaker captures the enduring spirit of winter with exhilarating highlights of snow riders in a film that isn’t just for ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

The film rewrites the rules of adaptive backcountry riding following one of Europe’s most legendary mountain guides and keeps up with some of the most exciting young skiers and snowboarders on the planet.

Join Crazy Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell, Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, Cam Fitzpatrick, Connery Lundin and more on the hill.

Standing on the top of the mountain, this film shares the adrenalin that comes from these high-octane experiences.

Since Warren Miller (1924 to 2018) started making ski films in 1949, much of the world has changed, but the passion of snow riders across the globe has stayed the same.

Few films can truly capture the beauty of winter sports but Daymaker does just that, and with stunning shots of athletes and landscapes, the warmth of the theatre will be the only thing reminding viewers that they’re not actually along for the ride.

Warren Miller Entertainment’s Daymaker is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Film 'Daymaker' brings people to mountains in B.C. and Greece all without leaving Chilliwack

