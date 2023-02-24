Twist on Shakespeare when ‘Juliet: A Revenge Comedy’ comes to Chilliwack

Juliet: A Revenge Comedy is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 11. (Submitted by Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

Shakespeare will take a twist during an upcoming show in Chilliwack when Juliet decides she doesn’t like how the Romeo and Juliet story ends.

Juliet: A Revenge Comedy is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 11.

Juliet Capulet is one of the world’s most well-known characters, but she has always been stuck in someone else’s play. In this performance, Juliet takes back her free will and rewrites the ending to her own story and it’s one where she doesn’t die.

On March 11, Monster Theatre breathes new life into Shakespeare’s beloved classics, creating a piece of fast-paced adventure filled with comedy and fierce femme characters.

In Juliet: A Revenge Comedy, Juliet tears herself from the fabric of the narrative and exits the play, determined to write her own story. It follows the adventures of this bright character as she wanders through the canon of some of Shakespeare’s greatest plays, encountering renowned female characters and recruiting a team of incredibly strong and brilliant women to confront Shakespeare.

Juliet: A Revenge Comedy is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

