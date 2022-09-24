First Impressions Theatre brings their adaptation of the original Broadway musical ‘Ring of Fire’ to Chilliwack featuring the iconic music of Johnny Cash. (Ryan Crocker)

Theatre and music come together for Johnny Cash tribute on Chilliwack stage

A musical and theatrical tribute to Johnny Cash is coming to Chilliwack.

Ring of Fire by First Impressions Theatre celebrates the life and influence of The Man in Black. The show is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Friday, Oct. 7.

Featuring 28 of Cash’s songs – with everything from I Walk the Line, to Folsom Prison Blues, to Hurt – this performance uses his music to tell a story.

Ring of Fire explores a variety of themes and elements of the musician’s life, from love and faith to struggle and success, and family and home. Cash’s music is woven throughout the entire production, performed by the cast who portray different elements of his life, but never actually Johnny Cash himself.

This show is a musical journey about one of the greatest singer-songwriters in music history. Cash was a wild gentleman, a rustic poet and one of America’s greatest icons, and this performance highlights the life he lived.

First Impressions Theatre’s production is a combination of garage jam, story-telling and just a hint of the spiritual. Ring of Fire credits milestones that are now carved out in music history in a celebration of the life and music of Cash.

Ring of Fire is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and available at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

