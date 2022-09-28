Outdoor concert in Chilliwack will honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Maddi Krulicki (left) and Taysey Taylor present The Ascending, a double bill of music at the Métis House in Chilliwack on Sept. 30. (Submitted)

Two Fraser Valley artists are hosting an outdoor concert on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a way to contribute to the continued healing of residential school survivors and their families.

Chilliwack’s Maddi Krulicki and Taysey Taylor of Abbotsford (formerly of Chilliwack) present The Ascending, a double bill of music at the Métis House in Chilliwack on Sept. 30. The event is also a book launch and album release.

Krulicki is an Indigenous artist and will be performing an acoustic set followed by a preview of her debut album ‘Life Is All One Big Damn Show!’

Taylor is launching her e-book ‘Flow State’ and will be singing and chatting with the audience during her performance.

Maddi Krulicki. (Submitted)

Krulicki – also known as Maddi K – is a self-taught alt pop singer-songwriter and producer. She said she plans to unveil the downfalls of our material world while simultaneously preserving the vitality of her Indigenous lineage and journey through consciousness.

Taysey Taylor. (Submitted)

Taylor is a singer-songwriter known for her smoky-soulful voice and has 30+ years as an equine rehabilitation specialist. She said her music and teachings are intended to free someone from the trauma-based blockages in their life, then use those gains to move towards deeply held desires for themselves.

Local elder Eddie Gardner will join them to start the evening off with drumming and some words.

The Ascending, featuring Maddi Krulicki and Taysey Taylor, is at the Métis House (7201 Vedder Rd., building #4) on Sept. 30. Opening ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Taylor performs at 7 p.m. and Krulicki at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and available on eventbrite.ca (do a search for ‘The Ascending’).

This is an outdoor event. Folks are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

