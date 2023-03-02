Lots of laughs as Jest Ladies Comedy returns to Chilliwack stage

Larke Miller and Amber Harper-Young 2 of many female comedians in upcoming Fraser Valley Comedy show

Larke Miller (left) and Amber Harper-Young are performing as part of Jest Ladies Comedy presented by Fraser Valley Comedy on March 31. (Photo of Amber Harper-Young taken by Jessica Chin King photo; images submitted by Fraser Valley Comedy)

It’ll be an all-women lineup of comedians when Fraser Valley Comedy brings its hilarious event to a Chilliwack stage at the end of March.

Jest Ladies Comedy, featuring Amber Harper-Young and Larke Miller, is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 31.

The event will be hosted by Nic Enright-Morin and will include special performances by Jan Bannister, Lisa Person, Cari Moore and Aiden Javed.

Harper-Young was born in England and raised in southern Ontario. She began performing improv then stand-up comedy in her late 20s. With her fearless crowd work, quick wit and natural charm, she is one of the most sought-after hosts and has toured nationally and internationally with her act.

Her performing highlights include: Just for Laughs NorthWest (Vancouver), The Comics Lounge (Melbourne, Australia), The Del Close Marathon (NYC), and more recently YYC Comedy Festival (Calgary), Smash Comedy Fest (Vancouver) and the Tall Tree Festival (Port Renfrew).

She has had the honour of opening for Canadian comedy legend Mike MacDonald (Just for Laughs) on multiple occasions, as well as Darrin Rose (Match Game, CBC’s Mr. D), Brent Weinbach (Comedy Central, Conan) and David Huntsberger (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central).

Larke Miller is a Vancouver based stand-up comedian, actress and writer. Her soft spoken and feminine style belies her provocative observational humour. Miller’s writing is satirical and ironic.

Early on in her stand-up career, Miller was selected as a Los Angeles finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. This led to her comedy being seen on The Tonight Show on NBC. Perhaps the biggest highlight of Larke’s stand-up career was performing on The Late Late Show on CBS. Larke has also been featured in a Comedy Now special for CTV/Comedy Network.

Miller and Harper-Young, along with several other female comedians, make up Jest Ladies Comedy at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in the Rotary Hall Studio on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and available at the Centre Box Office or online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/event/jest-ladies-comedy or by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469).

Note: 18+ Explicit language and subjects. Lineup can change without notice.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ComedyComedy and Humour