Students at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre working on pottery wheels. (Submitted)

Lineup of new art classes coming up at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Pottery, painting, kids’ art classes and more offered this winter and spring

The new year will bring a new lineup of classes to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Whether someone’s looking for a new hobby, wanting to improve skills, or those in search of classes to inspire their kids, there’s a lot to choose from.

The centre’s winter/spring classes include pottery, glass work, fibre arts, writing and more.

If you’re looking to delve into the world of painting, you can take the first steps with Intro to Acrylics and Watercolour Exploration. Those looking to begin drawing can learn new techniques with Intro to Drawing. If you want to try your hand at both drawing and painting, Start with Art: Pencil & Watercolour is the perfect opportunity. Drawing Light & Shade and Next Level Acrylics are just a few of the classes to keep growing your skills, for those looking to advance.

For the pottery enthusiasts, there’s a selection of classes to build your already existing skills and to learn new ones. Wheel 1: Introduction to the Wheel guides you through the basics, from centring on the pottery wheel to trimming to glazing and firing. For those who already have experience, Wheel 2: Beyond Basic Wheel and Wheel 3: Building Bigger will help you learn tips and tricks for throwing and creating new forms. There is also an opportunity for you to learn the joys of handbuilding with Handbuilding 1: Intro, and see what you can create with a slab of clay, where Basic Sculpting will teach you how to sculpt a skill and facial features out of polymer clay.

If you want to learn glasswork, the numerous classes offered this winter will leave you more than ready. Learn the art of glass bead making, from Glass Beads Intro to Glass Beads 2: Dots to Glass Beads 2: Stringers and Scrollwork, and let Glass Mosaic guide you through laying glass to make mosaic pieces.

Writing classes continue to bring forth new creative ventures to the centre. Writer’s Workshop Wednesdays, The Writer’s Toolkit, and Novel Writing Basics will all explore techniques and give you feedback on writing novels and short stories alike.

Of course, there’s something for youth as well. Teen Paint Night will guide teens with any level of experience through a fun evening of painting, while Mud Slingers shows children the basics of working with clay and the infinite amount of things they can make with it. World Dance Workshop will bring your children into the world of performing and Kids Knit will teach your kids the joys of learning to practice their stitches and bringing their projects to life with their own two hands.

If you’re looking for a creative outlet to practice your art, the Clay Open Studio, Glass + Mosaic Open Studio, and the Live Model Drawing Open Studios offer a space to hone your skills in glass-bead and mosaic making, drawing and painting, and practice on the wheel or hand-building. The open studios are non-instructional sessions and are a great place to practice techniques learned in classes.

All classes start in January or later; there is one teen paint night class on Dec. 13.

For more information or to register for a class, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 9201 Corbould St.

