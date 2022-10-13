Lineup of female comedians coming to Chilliwack stage for Jest Ladies Comedy

Melanie Rose will be performing at Jest Ladies Comedy on Nov. 5 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted)

It’ll be a night of all-female comedians at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 5.

Fraser Valley Comedy, a Chilliwack-based club, presents Jest Ladies Comedy featuring Melanie Rose and Yumi Nagashima.

Melanie Rose has many rolls – comedy warrior, addict whisperer, fireball, mom – but whatever the title, she has one heck of a story to tell. This divorced, mother of four continues to stun and charm audiences across the country with her tales of marriage, divorce, past drug addiction and mental health issues – always finding the funny within.

She’s a favourite at comedy clubs throughout the country, opening for Nikki Payne, Caroline Rhea and Canadian legend, Mike MacDonald. A Yuk Yuk’s regular, she’s also been featured on Crave TV, the critically-acclaimed show ‘She Kills Me,’ Victoria’s Funny Women Festival and numerous corporate events.

After moving from Japan to Vancouver, Yumi Nagashima found herself in a comedy club on a date. She made her stand-up debut in October 2016, and suddenly she knew what she’d been born to do.

Nagashima has done plenty in 2019, taking her act around the globe, thanks to invitations from Montreal’s Just for Laughs showcase, the Jakarta International Comedy Festival, and Comedy Central Asia in Singapore and the release of her debut comedy album, ‘My Name Is Yumi.’

Nagashima has ambitions beyond owning stages across the world. These include landing her own sitcom, branching out into film, and creating shorts for her YouTube channel, which has 167,000 subscribers and counting.

Jest Ladies Comedy is hosted by Nic Enright-Morin, plus there will be special performances by Randee Neumeyer, Cari Moore and Ericka Young. This is an 18+ show and it contains explicit language and subjects.

Fraser Valley Comedy brings Jest Ladies Comedy to the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre stage on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $35 and available at the Centre Box Office, by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469) or online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

