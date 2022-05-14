Henry Small returns to Chilliwack for intimate evening of music

Prism’s Henry Small is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 28. (Submitted)

A one-of-a-kind Canadian rock legend will be taking over the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

An Intimate Evening with Prism’s Henry Small is coming to Chilliwack on May 28.

With his electric violin, Small will show folks why his performances have been reviewed as nothing less than stunning and the intimate cabaret setting of the Rotary Hall is the perfect place to experience it. Come get bewitched by his mesmerizing voice, masterful violin skills and unparalleled ability to connect with his audience.

At an early age, Small picked up the violin and was a child prodigy in his home town of Beacon, New York. He continued to grow as a musician, from his start with the violin to the discovery that he could sing as well. Now he resides in British Columbia and continues to play music.

With 40 years in the music industry, Small has found success in writing, recording and touring with the likes of John Entwistle of The Who, and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who. His legendary tenure with Prism and his hit single Don’t Let Him Know, written by Bryan Adams, from the album Small Change, also earned him a gold record.

The emotional connection a musician can create when sharing their life stories through music is an incredibly special talent, and it’s something Small has turned into an art form. His rich voice and engaging stage personality are the perfect fit for the songwriting he does, which is often remarkably personal.

As Small likes to say, “I’ve got minutes to live” and he is making every minute count.

The unique cabaret-style setting, with drinks allowed into the theatre, creates an evening that will give listeners an up-close-and-personal look into Small’s compelling career.

An Intimate Evening with Prism’s Henry Small is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

