Mariachi ensemble brings culture, history and romance to Chilliwack with ‘Viva Mexico’

Viva Mexico comes to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. on Sunday May 29. (Submitted)

The sounds of traditional Mexican music with a northern twist will fill the main Chilliwack Cultural Centre theatre at the end of the month.

Mariachi Los Dorados is a 10-piece mariachi ensemble and they’ll be in Chilliwack on Sunday, May 29.

“There is something very mystical about mariachi music,” said bandleader, vocalist and guitarist Alex Alegria. “It always tells a story, with its great mixture of culture, history, romance and elegance. It’s a musical style that brings people together, no matter who they are.”

Their show, Viva Mexico, is a cultural musical journey enriched with traditional dancers will take folks back to experience the history and beauty of Old Mexico, Alegria said.

Since 2003, under the leadership of Alegria, Los Dorados have been sharing the passion, love and respect for this internationally recognized art form.

They have played at events and festivals across western Canada, in the U.S. and Mexico, with feature performances at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, the 2011 and 2012 Calgary Stampede and a number of times at the Guadalajara International Mariachi Festival.

Mariachi Los Dorados has shared the stage with many international acts including Big Sugar, Mariachi Vargas and Mariachi Los Camperos, widely hailed as Mexico’s top mariachi groups. Their distinct look has landed them in commercials and they have been featured on CBC CTV, City TV, Global TV, Omni TV, Shaw Television and National TV stations in Mexico TV Azteca and Televisa.

The ensemble has produced three full-length albums: Guadalajara, Si Tu Te vas and Los Dorados. This year, Mariachi Los Dorados presents a mix of top hits and standard repertoire, including traditional sones and classical works, in a new show Viva Mexico.

Mariachi Los Dorados brings Viva Mexico to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m. All seats $37.92 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

