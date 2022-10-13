Get ready to howl with Juno award winner Norman Foote in Chilliwack

Halloween Howl with Norman Foote is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Norman Foote is bringing his Halloween Howl show to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Friday, Oct. 28. (Submitted)

A Juno award-winning entertainer will be in Chilliwack for an all-ages Halloween show.

Norman Foote is bringing his Halloween Howl show to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre stage on Friday, Oct. 28.

Folks can come dressed in costumes and join him for an energetic, interactive and hilarious musical journey of spooky stories and more.

Foote uses outrageous props and even a choir to entertain his audiences.

“There are angels with wings and ferries in flight. Ghouls and goblins, oh what a sight,” Foote sings. “Donʼt scurry, donʼt worry and donʼt be afraid! It’s Halloween night, it’s a masquerade!”

His passion for songwriting, telling stories and comedy has taken him through communities all around the world. In addition to being a Juno award winner, he’s also the recipient of multiple Western Canadian Music Awards. His music has time and time again won the hearts of audiences.

Halloween Howl with Norman Foote is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

