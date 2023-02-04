Comedian Andrew Packer is at Corky’s Irish Pub on Thursday, Feb. 16. (Submitted)

Comedian brings ‘Ice Ice Baby’ tour to Chilliwack stage

Canadian funnyman Andrew Packer will be coming to Corky’s Irish Pub

Canadian comedian Andrew Packer is bringing his Ice Ice Baby Comedy Tour to Chilliwack.

He’ll be at Corky’s Irish Pub on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Ice Ice Baby Comedy Tour includes stops in B.C., Ontario and Quebec and is named for his popular and hilarious ice-smashing TikTok reaction videos.

Packer is the lead anchor/creator of Man News (@andpacker) on TikTok, the most important ‘news network’ known to man, which has gained more than half a billion views worldwide.

The stand-up comedy tour will feature Packer’s signature observational humour and quick-witted crowd work. One of Canada’s top stand up comedians, he has toured over 15 countries and amassed more than 2.8 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

The stop in Chilliwack will include special guests Sean Mcdonnell and Ari Matti.

Packer is the co-creator of the Eh! Comedy Tour, and has performed at Just For Laughs Toronto, Just For Laughs Vancouver and the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival. He was a finalist in the 40th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition, and winner of ‘Best Overall Performance’ at the Cleveland Comedy Festival.

Andrew Packer is at Corky’s Irish Pub (3-45844 Yale Rd.) on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. Special guests are special guests Sean Mcdonnell and Ari Matti. Advance tickets are $15 on Eventbrite.

