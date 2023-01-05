Chilliwack music venue kicks off new year with 3 shows in January

A music venue in Chilliwack is starting 2023 with a trio of unique shows in January.

The concerts at Bozzini’s kick off on Jan. 20 with David Gogo for a solo show featuring originals from his latest album as well as his take on timeless blues classics.

“I am very excited about the release of my newest album, Silver Cup,” he said.

The “rootsy, down-home” album was written and recorded during the pandemic at his home.

“The songs come from different aspects of my life. The title track was inspired by an antique silver cup that was handed down to me after my 95 year old grandmother passed away. It had originally belonged to James McKay, a Métis builder of Canada and my great, great, great uncle. I researched his amazing life and had to celebrate him in song,” he said. “Top Shelf is inspired by a fellow musician who I crossed paths with many times over the decades. His final wish was that we celebrate his life by only drinking the best stuff from the top shelf. I raise my glass!”

Keith Alessi and his show ‘Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life’ is at Bozzini’s on Jan. 24 and 25, 2023. (Erika Conway)

On Jan. 24 and 25, worldwide fringe festival sensation ‘Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life’ performed by Keith Alessi is at Bozzini’s for two evenings of music. These two performances will also be fundraisers for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Tomatoes is a heartfelt passion project that began as an idea not long after a devastating life event caused Alessi to think differently about his future. He was encouraged by friends and family to share his story and that became the basis for the show.

The show began its journey to the stage at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2018 and grew from there. After winning three awards at the Frigid Fringe Festival in New York City in 2019, the show continued to gain traction, winning additional awards, excellent reviews and sellout runs in multiple cities along the way. The year ended with the show being selected to participate in the Fringe Encore Series, Off Broadway, at the Historic Soho Playhouse in New York City where it sold out the run.

Leeroy Stagger is at Bozzini’s on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Submitted)

On Jan. 26, singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger takes the stage.

He has been at it for 17 years, releasing 11 albums and two EPs. Dystopian Weekends is his most recent album.

Since first making his mark on the Canadian independent music scene at the turn of this century, Leeroy Stagger has toured the world, both on his own and with the likes of Steve Earle, Pixies, Modest Mouse and Evan Dando. Among his achievements are winning 102.7 The Peak’s highly competitive Performance Project in 2015, working with legendary U.S. industry mogul Danny Goldberg, and having his songs appear in such television shows as Grey’s Anatomy and Sons Of Anarchy.

“I think you can feel the nervous energy in the playing and the vocal delivery which actually makes for a beautiful record,” he said.

“Songs of environmental degradation, greedy land developers inspired by a character Buffy Sainte-Marie had told me about, Christmas songs about junkies and alcoholics, songs about race wars in America, modern day dustbowl songs of fleeing political ideology, break up songs and songs honouring my dead friends. It all seems a bit much on paper, but I think I’ve honoured it all in a very beautiful, relevant and artistic way.”

January shows at Bozzini’s:

David Gogo on Friday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.); Tomatoes on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.); Leeroy Stagger on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.). All tickets $25 to $30 at Bozzini’s or call 604-792-0744 to reserve.

For more, go to bozzinisrestaurant.ca.

