The 2020 community art show put on by the Chilliwack Museum was called Creative in Quarantine. Entries for the 2022 show are being accepted Sept. 6 to 17. (Chilliwack Museum and Archives/ Facebook)

Artwork from people of all ages wanted for community art show in Chilliwack

3rd annual Community Art Show returns to Chilliwack Museum; submissions being accepted Sept. 6-17

The Community Art Show is returning to the Chilliwack Museum for its third year this fall.

The show started back in 2020 as a way for people of all ages to share the artwork they made during the pandemic.

Once again, folks at the museum are looking for submissions of artwork from the general public for the show.

This year’s exhibition opens on Oct. 27 in support of Culture Days, a national celebration of arts, culture, and heritage.

The theme for 2022 is based on a re-emergence of arts and culture, as the world navigates past norms and designs new solutions for everyday life. Culture Days is an opportunity to champion a life enriched by arts, culture, and creativity.

People can submit artwork for the Community Art Show from Sept. 6 to Sept. 17.

For more information and submission forms visit http://www.chilliwackmuseum.ca/community-art-show.

