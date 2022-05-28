VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Latifah at the Chilliwack SPCA

12-year-old cat who came from an animal cruelty seizure now looking for new home

Latifah is a 12-year-old cat who was part of a large-scale animal cruelty seizure. She’s at the Chilliwack SPCA looking for her ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Find Me My Furever Home is a regular video featuring animals up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. It is put together by The Progress in partnership with the Chilliwack SPCA.

A senior cat who was part of a large-scale animal cruelty seizure is now at the Chilliwack SPCA and looking for her ‘furever’ home.

“Latifah is a very sweet kitty and is about 12 years old,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

She is quite overweight and will need to go to a home where owners will put her on a vet-recommended diet.

“She’s a very even-tempered kitty so she would do well in a number of homes.”

Due to COVID-19, the Chilliwack SPCA branch is only open by appointment. You can call them at 604-823-6612.

If you’re interested in adopting Latifah, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Latifah’s SPCA ID number is: 548578.

Missed the last Find Me My Furever Home? Click here to see a video of Zen.

Ever wonder why, sometimes, the Chilliwack SPCA has no adoptable animals at the shelter? Read about it here: Why the Chilliwack SPCA currently has no animals available for adoption

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAfurever home