VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Zen at the Chilliwack SPCA

8-year-old stray dog will be great for somebody looking for low-key companion, says SPCA branch manager

Zen is an eight-year-old German shepherd cross up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A senior stray dog who was brought into the Chilliwack SPCA is looking for his ‘furever’ home.

Zen is an eight-year-old German shepherd cross.

“He is absolutely wonderful and has just blossomed in care,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

Zen had a heavy flea infestation when he came into the shelter and was given medication for his skin and pain medication.

“He is going to be great for somebody who wants a pretty low-key companion.”

Zen is “selective” when it comes to other dogs, MacBeth added.

Due to COVID-19, the Chilliwack SPCA branch is only open by appointment. You can call them at 604-823-6612.

If you’re interested in adopting Zen, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Zen’s SPCA ID number is: 547674.

