VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Dusty at the Chilliwack SPCA

Dusty is just one of many kittens at the Chilliwack SPCA looking to find his ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Find Me My Furever Home is a regular video featuring animals up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. It is put together by The Progress in partnership with the Chilliwack SPCA.

It’s kitten season and the Chilliwack SPCA has no shortage of young cats needing to be adopted, including 10-week-old Dusty.

“We have lots of kittens in foster that will be coming up for adoption and lots of kittens in-branch as well,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

There was an increase in pet adoptions during COVID, but adoptions have slowed a bit now that many restrictions have lifted, MacBeth added.

If you’re interested in adopting Dusty, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter at at 604-823-6612. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Dusty’s SPCA ID number is: 550504.

