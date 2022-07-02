VIDEO: Chilliwack SPCA asks folks to sign up to foster animals after they rescued 9 puppies and mom

This installment of ‘Find Me My Furever Home’ talks about the importance of fostering animals

After an extremely underweight dog and her nine newborn puppies were found on a property in Agassiz, the Chilliwack SPCA is reiterating how important foster homes are for vulnerable animals.

The puppies were found deep in some blackberry bushes and the mother, Dallas, led SPCA staff to her puppies. The 10 dogs are now in foster care at a home in Chilliwack.

“Our fosters literally saved these animals’ lives,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA. “These puppies are too young to be in shelter. They’re just too fragile. Their little immune systems can’t handle it.”

The Chilliwack SPCA is now hoping more folks will sign up to foster animals.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster call the shelter at 604-823-6612. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to learn more about fostering animals.

