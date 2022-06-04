VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Dinah at the Chilliwack SPCA

Young cat who came from an animal cruelty seizure now looking for ‘furever’ home

Dinah is a one-year-old kitty at the Chilliwack SPCA looking for her ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Find Me My Furever Home is a regular video featuring animals up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. It is put together by The Progress in partnership with the Chilliwack SPCA.

A one-year-old cat who was part of a large-scale animal cruelty seizure is now at the Chilliwack SPCA and looking for her ‘furever’ home.

“Dinah is a very sweet, young kitty,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA. “She’s very affectionate, playful, and a really well-tempered kitty.”

She was part of a recent case where 60 animals were seized from one home.

“She is very used to being with lots of other animals. She would do really well in just about any home. ”

Due to COVID-19, the Chilliwack SPCA branch is only open by appointment. You can call them at 604-823-6612.

If you’re interested in adopting Dinah, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Dinah’s SPCA ID number is: 548556.

Dinah is a one-year-old kitty at the Chilliwack SPCA looking for her ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Missed the last Find Me My Furever Home? Click here to see a video of Latifah.

Ever wonder why, sometimes, the Chilliwack SPCA has no adoptable animals at the shelter? Read about it here: Why the Chilliwack SPCA currently has no animals available for adoption

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAfurever home