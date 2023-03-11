PHOTOS: Huge crowd for free ‘Coffee with Seniors’ event in Chilliwack

Giuseppe Perusini (centre) shares stories with others during Coffee with Seniors at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Zeeshan Khan (right) laughs during Coffee with Seniors at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Charlie Norman, a 15-year-old Sardis Secondary student, plays the guitar during the Coffee with Seniors event at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in Coffee with Seniors at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take part in Coffee with Seniors at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

They filled three rooms and laughter could be heard from down the hall as folks gathered for a free coffee event in Chilliwack on Saturday.

The weekly Coffee with Seniors event, organized by Chilliwack-based Streams Foundation Canada, saw about 75 people come together for free coffee and treats on March 11.

The new project, started by Streams founder Zeeshan Khan, brings seniors and volunteers of all ages together for a coffee meet-up. It came about as a way for lonely seniors to socialize with others.

Typically they gather at local coffee shops. But for this event, they collaborated with a retirement residence, calling the gathering at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence a “seniors’ party.”

It was the biggest Coffee with Seniors event to date, which also included games, music and door prizes.

Coffee with Seniors takes place at various Chilliwack coffee shops every weekend. They are held on Saturdays and/or Sundays.

To register for any of the free Coffee with Seniors events, volunteers and seniors can email streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com, phone 778-772-2203, or send a message via Facebook Messenger to Streams Foundation Canada.

Once a person has registered, they do not need to register again. Streams will send them message and ask if they want to join the next meet-up, Khan said.

For more info, call 778-772-2203.

Streams Foundation Canada is a local volunteer-based, non-profit organization that performs good deeds around Chilliwack. Past initiatives include picking up trash, handing out homemade Christmas cards to people, delivering free groceries and meals, and hosting multicultural events and dinners for the community at no charge.

