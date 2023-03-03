Chilliwack organization offers free ‘Coffee with Seniors’ program, opportunity to socialize

New project is ‘valuable opportunity to reduce loneliness in our community,’ says MLA

Seniors and volunteers gather during a recent Coffee with Seniors meetup hosted by Streams Foundation Canada. (Facebook/ Streams Foundation Canada)

A small gesture of a cup of java and some friendship has made a big impact on older residents in the community.

Coffee with Seniors is a free program that launched in February by Chilliwack non-profit organization Streams Foundation Canada.

Every weekend since Feb. 12, Streams has been partnering with different local businesses where seniors and volunteers connect over a free cup of coffee and snack at various coffee shops throughout Chilliwack.

“I hope this will give seniors an opportunity to socialize as they suffered a lot during the pandemic,” said Streams founder Zeeshan Khan.

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent, shared the success of the pilot project in the B.C. Legislature on Feb. 22.

In the few weeks that the program has been running, the support and excitement have been “overwhelming,” she said.

“Not only are local seniors loving it, but volunteers are flooding in to be part of this intergenerational opportunity to connect,” Paddon said.

The next two Coffee with Seniors meet-up dates will be a bit different.

On March 4, any senior attending whose birthday is in March will be celebrated. That day, there will be two coffee meet-ups at Tim Hortons (6640 Vedder Rd.), one from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and the other from noon to 1 p.m.

On March 11, Streams is hosting a seniors’ party in collaboration with Chartwell which will include coffee/tea, snacks, games and music. It runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room/recreation hall at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence at 9168 Corbould St.

Coffee with Seniors takes place at various locations every weekend. They are held on Saturdays and/or Sundays.

Paddon called the program a “valuable opportunity to reduce loneliness in our community.”

To register for any of the free Coffee with Seniors events, volunteers and seniors can email streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com, phone 778-772-2203, or send a message via Facebook Messenger to Streams Foundation Canada.

Once a person has registered, they do not need to register again. Streams will send them message and ask if they want to join the next meet-up, Khan said.

For more info, call 778-772-2203.

Streams Foundation Canada is a local volunteer-based, non-profit organization that performs good deeds around Chilliwack. Past initiatives include picking up trash, handing out homemade Christmas cards to people, delivering free groceries and meals, and hosting multicultural events and dinners for the community at no charge.

