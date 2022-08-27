PHOTOS: 30,000 books for sale at 3rd annual Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale

Brendan Van Beek of Agassiz carries his 21-month-old son on his shoulders while shopping for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Brendan Van Beek of Agassiz carries his 21-month-old son on his shoulders while shopping for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
David Short pushes a cart full of books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)David Short pushes a cart full of books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
More books are brought in by tractor during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)More books are brought in by tractor during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People shop for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People flocked to the third annual one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday.

With 30,000 books, there was a huge variety to choose from.

The Rotary Club of Chilliwack started the first outdoor sale in 2020 as they had heaps of books to sell and were unsure if their annual indoor sale, which happens every year in October, would be going ahead due to pandemic restrictions.

The outdoor sale is Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beside the Rotary building at 44870 Wolfe Rd. in Chilliwack.

People are asked to bring reusable shopping bags or bins. There will be some reusable shopping bags for purchase at the sale.

They accept cash (US money at par), debit or credit.

RELATED: Shop outside for books during Rotary Club of Chilliwack’s one-day outdoor sale

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackfundraiserPhoto GalleriesRotary

Previous story
Shop outside for books during Rotary Club of Chilliwack’s one-day outdoor sale
Next story
PHOTOS: $6.3 million raised as Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser for cancer rolls through Chilliwack

Just Posted

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: $6.3 million raised as Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser for cancer rolls through Chilliwack

Brendan Van Beek of Agassiz carries his 21-month-old son on his shoulders while shopping for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: 30,000 books for sale at 3rd annual Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021. A man was arrested outside her Port Moody home on June 3, 2022 but has since been released. (Photo courtesy of IHIT)
$50K reward renewed for information on Trina Hunt’s murder

People check out some of the thousands of books for sale during the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Outdoor Book Sale on Wolfe Road on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. This year’s sale is Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Shop outside for books during Rotary Club of Chilliwack’s one-day outdoor sale

Pop-up banner image