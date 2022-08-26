Shop outside for books during Rotary Club of Chilliwack’s one-day outdoor sale

Outdoor book sale, which started at beginning of pandemic, is back for 3rd year

People check out some of the thousands of books for sale during the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Outdoor Book Sale on Wolfe Road on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. This year’s sale is Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

An outdoor book sale that started during the first year of the pandemic is back in Chilliwack for its third year.

The one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale takes place Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Rotary Club of Chilliwack started the first one in 2020 as they had heaps of books to sell and were unsure if their annual indoor sale, which happens every year in October, would be going ahead due to pandemic restrictions.

READ MORE: 2020 Rotary Club of Chilliwack Outdoor Book Sale

Turns out the indoor sale did happen that year, but it was moved from Chilliwack Mall to Chilliwack Heritage Park as it’s a much bigger venue. Both the one-day outdoor book sale in August and the week-long indoor sale in October have continued throughout the pandemic.

The one-day book sale returns Saturday, Aug. 27 and runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beside the Rotary building at 44870 Wolfe Rd.

People are asked to bring reusable shopping bags or bins. There will be some reusable shopping bags for purchase at the sale.

They accept cash (US money at par), debit or credit.

The club is asking folks not to bring donations of used books to the sale that day. Their book donation bins are available 24/7 outside the Rotary building on Wolfe Road any day except Saturday, Aug. 27.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackfundraiserRotary