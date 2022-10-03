‘Million-dollar smile’: Chilliwack street cleaner gets new teeth thanks to generous community

Well-known Harold Zinke got new set of dentures following successful birthday fundraiser

Harold Zinke poses for a photo on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, three days after getting new dentures put in. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Harold Zinke definitely has something to smile about.

The well-known downtown Chilliwack street cleaner was recently fitted with new dentures, and it wouldn’t have happened if not for the kindness of two friends and the generosity of the community.

“Thank you, everyone, who donated money to the GoFundMe,” Zinke said. “It’s very much appreciated and I feel a lot better now.”

Debbie Biggin and Kathy Funk launched the ‘Help Keep Harold Smiling’ fundraiser in July. They wanted to do something nice for him leading up to his 60th birthday… and it turns out the people of Chilliwack wanted to as well.

Within just a few days a total of $2,990 was raised.

On Sept. 27, Zinke had all seven of his bottom teeth pulled and had lower dentures put in. Even though his teeth were rotten, he said they didn’t hurt.

About 10 years ago, he had his top teeth removed and has been wearing upper dentures ever since.

Now, he has a complete set of straight, white teeth.

Harold Zinke poses for a photo on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, three days after getting new dentures put in. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“I’m happy it’s all done.”

Three days after his dentist appointment, he stopped in to The Progress for a visit where he was asked how he felt about his new teeth.

“I love it. It’s a million-dollar smile,” he said with a big grin.

After three and a half days off work, Zinke was back at it Monday (Oct. 3) tidying up the streets of Chilliwack. If you smile and say “hi,” you’re guaranteed to see his new pearly whites.

