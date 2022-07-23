Friends launch ‘Help Keep Harold Smiling’ fundraiser for popular Chilliwack street cleaner

Debbie Biggin and Kathy Funk are raising money to help fix Harold Zinke’s teeth

A fundraiser has been started for Harold Zinke by two of his friend to ‘Help Harold Keep Smiling.’ He is seen here on April 25, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A fundraiser has been launched for a popular Chilliwack street cleaner to help keep him smiling.

Harold Zinke has been tidying up the streets of downtown Chilliwack for more than 20 years and now two of his friends, Debbie Biggin and Kathy Funk, are wanting to do something nice for him leading up to his 60th birthday.

He’s known by many as the ‘unofficial mayor of downtown Chilliwack,’ and Biggins said he’s “he sweetest guy you would ever meet.”

“Harold is known for his friendly smile,” Biggin wrote on the GoFundMe page called Help Harold Keep Smiling. “He is turning 60 years old in August and is needing help getting his teeth fixed and new dentures. We would love to show our appreciation for all his hard work.”

Harold can be seen Monday to Friday walking the streets of downtown Chilliwack pushing a cart with a garbage bin on it. He’s been picking up what others leave behind for 23 years.

Anyone who’s walked or driven the streets of downtown Chilliwack is almost guaranteed to personally know Harold, or at least know of him.

He calls himself the “garbage police.”

“People say to me ‘Harold, you’re always so friendly.’ But that’s the way I am, that’s the way I was brought up,” he said in 2019 when The Chilliwack Progress did a story on him marking his 20 years with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association.

Harold turns 60 on Aug. 3.

“I would like to say thank you to Debbie and Kathy for doing the GoFundMe,” he said on July 23.

“Harold is a very special ambassador for downtown Chilliwack and he would happily help any of his friends,” Biggin said. “Kathy and I decided to put this together to help Harold out. Let’s show our love and respect for Harold. Keep on smiling!”

To donate to the fundraiser, go to gofundme.com/f/help-harold-keep-smiling.

The fundraising goal is set at $1,500. As of 6:30 p.m. on July 23, more than $750 had been raised.

