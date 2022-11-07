Library puzzle sale cancelled for 2023 in Chilliwack

Annual fundraiser puzzle also did not happen in 2021 and 2022

Members with the Friends of the Chilliwack Libraries prepare for their annual Puzzle Sale on Jan. 30, 2020 at the Sardis Library. For the third year in a row, the event will not be happening. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

For the third year in a row, folks won’t be able to get their hands on gently used puzzles from the Sardis Library in February.

The annual Puzzle Sale, hosted by the Friends of the Chilliwack Libraries Society, has been cancelled for 2023.

“So many people have been asking if there will be a puzzle sale in February 2023 and the answer is ‘no,’” said librarian Andrea Jones.

Normally at the start of the new year, the Sardis Library gets flooded with donations of thousands of puzzles leading up to the two-day fundraiser puzzle sale in February. But once again, people are being asked not to bring their donations of puzzles to the library.

Typically, all of the money raised each year from the event would go towards programs and items for the Chilliwack, Sardis and Yarrow libraries. In the past, the Friends have purchased books, LEGO, artwork, furniture for children’s areas of the libraries and more.

The Friends of the Chilliwack Libraries Society is a volunteer organization that supports the library through advocacy, fundraising and assistance with various projects and programs.

