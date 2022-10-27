Volcano explosions, dinosaur story time and more coming up at Chilliwack libraries

Here’s what is coming up at the Chilliwack libraries:

Storytime • Introduce kids to the love of books and language with storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Chilliwack Library: Thursdays, Sept. 8 to Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Sardis Library: Mondays, Sept. 12 to Dec. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Babytime • Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Chilliwack Library: Tuesdays, Sept. 6 to Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Yarrow Library: Wednesdays, Nov. 2 to Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Crafternoon • We will be making Remembrance Day themed crafts. For ages 5+. Drop in, no registration required. Yarrow Library: Thursday, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Supporting Friends Living with Dementia • Do you know someone who is living with dementia or someone who is supporting a person with dementia? Attend this interactive workshop for more information about dementia and learn tips & strategies for offering support with Anna Markey, support and education co-ordinator with the Alzheimer Society of BC. Call or drop by the Sardis Library to register. Sardis Library: Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Volcano Blows its Top • Together we will cause a volcanic eruption, learn about why volcanos erupt and how that impacted the Jurassic age. Children will then be able to make some clay volcano and dinosaur models to take home. Please note: clay models will not be made to erupt. Registration required, for ages 4 to 12. Chilliwack Library: Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Storytime • Join us for this very special dinosaur themed storytime. Please note: an adult sized inflatable dinosaur will make a guest appearance at the end of this session. Chilliwack Library: Thursday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Dino Dig and Crafts • Come for a raaawwwrrring good time! Dig for dinosaur fossils in our sand tables and make dinosaur themed crafts. Chilliwack Library: Thursday, Nov. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Teen Mario Kart Tournament • Teens, start your engines! Come join us for an afternoon of racing, snacks, and games. Are you the fastest racer in the library? Bring your friends and put your skills to the test. Open to teens aged 13 to 18. Registration required. Please call or drop by in person to save your spot on the roster. Chilliwack Library: Friday, Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Perler Palooza • Create a colourful craft using these small heat activated beads. Attach a key ring or magnet and you are good to go. Please allow extra time at the end of the program for the melting process. Ironing will be done by library staff. For ages 8 to 13 years old. Registration is required. Sardis Library: Friday, Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Paint Afternoon for Adults • Join local instructor John Le Flock as he guides participants step-by-step through the process of creating a peaceful winter scene. All materials including brushes, canvas, paint and stencils will be provided. All skill levels welcome, for ages 19+. Registration is required, please call or drop by the library to sign up. Chilliwack Library: Saturday, Nov. 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

