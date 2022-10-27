Members of the Floral Artists of the Fraser Valley had a display at Cottonwood Centre on Oct. 21 and 22, 2022. (Victor Froese)

Floral artists add colour to mall with ‘Ode to Autumn’ display in Chilliwack

Two more events coming up for Floral Artists of the Fraser Valley

Cottonwood Centre was a bit more colourful as local artists shared floral creations on the weekend.

Members of the Floral Artists of the Fraser Valley entertained mall shoppers by presenting bright and charming designs with the theme ‘Ode to Autumn’ on Oct. 21 and 22.

Their next display will be at the entrance of Chilliwack Heritage Park during the Christmas Craft Market which runs Nov. 18 to 20.

Folks are also invited to the Floral Artists of the Fraser Valley’s Christmas Gala on Nov. 24. That day, a representative from Did I Mention Flowers will be doing demonstrations.

The opulent designs will be raffled, and for sale will be Christmas greens, floral containers and supplies, as well as items from the bake table.

The gala is Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at First Avenue Christian Assembly (46510 First Ave.). Tickets are $20. For more info and tickets, call Sandra Froese at 604-823-7335 or email froese.sandra2@gmail.com.

