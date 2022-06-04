Father’s Day weekend fishing derby will support recovery of Cultus Lake sockeye

Folks fish for pikeminnow which prey on juvenile sockeye, and invasive smallmouth bass

Braydon Puffalt and five-year-old daughter Lola take part in the Lions Pikeminnow Derby at Cultus Lake on June 15, 2019. This year’s fishing derby is set for Saturday, June 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The 2022 Cultus Lake fishing derby returns to Main Beach on Father’s Day weekend.

The 15th annual Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby, presented by the Eastern Fraser Valley Lions Clubs, is set for Saturday, June 18.

Folks are being asked to fish for pikeminnow which prey on juvenile Cultus Lake sockeye, and smallmouth bass which are an illegally introduced invasive species. This derby will aid the recovery of the Cultus Lake sockeye population.

There will be $4,800 in cash prizes for largest fish, total weight, and total number of pikeminnow and smallmouth bass in both the kid and adult categories. One prize only per registered angler.

Weigh-in is from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are $3 for kids (15 and under) and $7 for adults (16 and over) and can be bought at Main Beach from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the event.

All anglers registered prior to 11 a.m. are eligible to win one of many bonus door prizes totalling $4,000. Winners must be present at weigh-in to claim prizes.

No fishing licence is required for this event.

The Cultus Lake Pikeminnow and Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby runs from dawn (5 a.m.) until 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Main Beach in Cultus Lake.

There will be free parking for the entire event at the Cultus Lake Park West Side ‘Parking Lot A’ when parking before 9 a.m. (Note: those who leave and return after 9 a.m. must pay for parking.)

For more, go to www.cultusderby.ca.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cultus LakefishingSalmon