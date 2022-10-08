Create a Frankenstuffie, do yoga and more at Chilliwack’s libraries in October

Chilliwack’s three libraries have heaps of activities and events planned for the month of October, which happens to be Library Appreciation Month. Here’s what’s coming up at the Chilliwack, Sardis and Yarrow libraries:

Library for All • An inclusive program for adults 19+, regardless of abilities. Bring your friends, family members or caregivers. Special guests and activities, snacks and make new connections. This is in collaboration with the Chilliwack Society for Community Living. It’s at the Chilliwack Library on two separate days from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 13: Have some fun with Mad Libs and enjoy a visit with furry friends from the St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dogs program. On Thursday, Oct. 27: Try out a ukulele. Learn how to hold it and play some chords. Welcome back special guests from the St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dogs program.

Crafternoon • Come make wind spinners using recycled discs. Everything will be here to make a beautiful window or tree decoration. For ages 5 and older. Drop in, no registration required. Yarrow Library: Thursday, Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids Yoga with the Valley Bee • Join yoga teacher Britt Zurowski from www.thevalleybee.ca for this play based yoga. There will be games, poses, meditation, relaxation and a story to match the theme of emotions. Yoga mats and blankets provided. Registration required, for kids 4 to 11, please contact the Chilliwack Library to sign up. Chilliwack Library, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Library Appreciation Day • October is Library Appreciation Month, come celebrate with library staff. Enjoy some light refreshments, try your luck at spin to win, and make a personalized button with their button maker. Chilliwack Library: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rainbow Café • This partnership program with Chilliwack Community Services offers an inclusive and safe space for youth aged 9 to 12 who are part of or curious about the LGBTQ+ community. Space for tweens to ask questions, learn, and meet new friends. There will be snacks, beverages, and board games provided. Confidential, drop-in, no registration required. Chilliwack Library: Monday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Customer Appreciation Day • The Yarrow Library is returning to in-branch activities. Join staff for cake and coffee, enter to win a prize, and make a button of your choice. Yarrow Library: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the Sardis Library, enjoy music with the Chilliwack Ukulele Club and light refreshments. Snap a picture at the selfie station, try your luck at Plinko, and make a personalized button with their button maker. Sardis Library: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Keep Calm and Bead On • Create your own bracelet with local artisan Carla Swope using natural stones and other fun materials. All tools and materials supplied. Registration required, for ages 12 and older. Sardis Library: Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Frankenstuffie • If you are eight years or older, come to the library to transform into Dr. Frankenstein and create your own monster Frankenstuffie using recycled stuffed toys. Make it creepy or make it cute; either way you’ll go home with a unique stuffie friend. Registration required, for children eight to 13. Chilliwack Library: Friday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BeTween Book Club • Love to read and talk about books? Can’t make it down to the library on your own? Join the monthly BeTween Book Club and bring along your mom, grandpa, sister (you decide) who also loves to read. They read books, have lively discussions, eat snacks and meet other book lovers. Recommended for ages nine to 12. Chilliwack Library: Monday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Chilliwack Library (604-792-1941) is located at 45860 First Ave. The Sardis Library (604-858-5503) is located at 5819 Tyson Rd. The Yarrow Library (604-823-4664) is located at 4670 Community St.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackFraser Valley Regional Library