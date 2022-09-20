(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Bring a book, take a book at book exchange in Chilliwack

Meet-and-greet event hosted by Chilliwack Learning Society in celebration of literacy month

In celebration of literacy month, the Chilliwack Learning Society is hosting a meet-and-greet book exchange.

Folks can bring books they no longer want to Heritage Reformed Church on Thursday and pick up other books while there.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Heritage Reformed Church (46336 First Ave.) on Sept. 22.

Co-ordinators from Chilliwack Learning Society will also be there.

All leftover books will be donated to the Rotary Book Sale.

For more, email esl@chilliwacklearning.com.

READ MORE: 30,000 books for sale at 3rd annual Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Books

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Changing lives: All youth deserve the chance to reach their potential.

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Bring a book, take a book at book exchange in Chilliwack

Artist Davis Graham, aka Pencil Fingerz (left) along with Ramona Baldwin, Indigenous support worker/education assistant at G.W. Graham, standing in front of a mural that now adorns the school’s southeast exterior wall. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Mural at Chilliwack school recognizes Indigenous communities

Marie Pinkerton next to her car that as of Sept. 16, 2022 had the front or back windshield smashed in the middle of night three times in three weeks costing her $1,000 in deductibles. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack woman exasperated after having car window smashed 3 times in 3 weeks

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association has presented Chilliwack School Board candidates with 10 questions leading up to the 2022 municipal election Oct. 15, 2022. (Ben Hohenstatt / Black Press Media)
Part 3: Chilliwack Teachers’ Association questions school board candidates