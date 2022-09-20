Bring a book, take a book at book exchange in Chilliwack

Meet-and-greet event hosted by Chilliwack Learning Society in celebration of literacy month

In celebration of literacy month, the Chilliwack Learning Society is hosting a meet-and-greet book exchange.

Folks can bring books they no longer want to Heritage Reformed Church on Thursday and pick up other books while there.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Heritage Reformed Church (46336 First Ave.) on Sept. 22.

Co-ordinators from Chilliwack Learning Society will also be there.

All leftover books will be donated to the Rotary Book Sale.

For more, email esl@chilliwacklearning.com.

