Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaks during the North America Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

VIDEO: Trudeau sidesteps U.S. demands on Haiti as ‘Three Amigos’ summit wraps up

Trudeau wouldn’t commit to next steps on aiding the gang-ravaged country

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador staged a nearly two-hour news conference Tuesday as they wrapped up the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City.

All three leaders sang the praises of cross-continental economic co-operation, but Trudeau wouldn’t be pinned down on Canada’s next steps in gang-ravaged Haiti.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Nexus trusted-traveller program coming back, as ‘Three Amigos’ meetings wrap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HaitiHaiti unrestJustin Trudeau

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau meets with continental business leaders at North American Leaders’ Summit

Just Posted

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Package of THC and cellphones with $35K prison value seized in Abbotsford

A “cyclist on bridge” signal standing over the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge is an example of recent active transportation investments in the eastern Fraser Valley. (Adam Louis/Observer)
District of Kent, Mission receive active transportation funding

Cleopatra Granneman-Mason, 16, will represent Canada in the Junior Roller Derby World Cup in July. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack teen to represent Canada at Junior Roller Derby World Cup in France

A semi truck with the slogan ‘your food matters’ smoulders on the side of the Coquihalla (Submitted)
Fiery incident on the Coquihalla closes northbound lane between Merritt, Kamloops