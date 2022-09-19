Snapchat for Web , Is Now Available to All.

The new web app was announced in July but was only available to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

On Sept. 15, Snapchat revealed that the desktop version can now be used by anyone. …. (and just in time for back to school) “We’re making Snapchat for Web available to all! Head to web.snapchat.com to keep conversations with friends going from any device.” Snapchat, via announcement.

Snapchat for web lets users chat and make video calls with friends. Conversations will sync between devices.According to Snapchat, 100 million users call each other using the platform every month. The new web version will give them more room to chat and make video calls in the same window. In July, Nathan Boyd, Snap’s head of messaging product, said the platform’s web version provided an “unmet opportunity” for the tech company.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTubeChannel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

social media

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Can Covid still impact your sleep?

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC found that a manufacturing defect was responsible for a concrete pumper truck suddenly collapsing on two workers, one of whom was killed, on a Garrison Crossing construction site on March 11, 2016. (Paul J. Henderson file/Chilliwack Progress file)
Man who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Chilliwack workplace accident awarded $15.5 million

The Snowbird RV Show returns to Tradex for four days starting on Sept. 29. (Snowbird RV Instagram)
Snowbird RV Show returns to Abbotsford on Sept. 29

Warrant officer second class Arthur Yendall (left) of the Chilliwack 147 Airwolf Air Cadets, and James Buchberger (right) from the Chilliwack 349 Sea Cadets, stand guard next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II during a Sept. 19 memorial service at the downtown Chilliwack cenotaph. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Legion holds ceremonies to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here during his sexual assault trial this summer, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs professional tryout agreement with Edmonton Oilers