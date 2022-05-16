FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

VIDEO: Moon goes blood red in ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.

Observers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America had prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting. Partial stages of the eclipse were also visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Left out: Alaska, Asia and Australia.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lunar Eclipse

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Just Posted

CFB Chilliwack Historical Society president Gord Wozencroft at the museum on Wellington Street downtown Chilliwack where thieves stole a gun and more than 20 bayonets on May 15, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thieves break in to Chilliwack Military Museum stealing a gun and bayonets

Jared Webster, B.C. sales manager for Trouw Nutrition Canada, at the construction site of the new feed mill in Chilliwack, May 10, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
New multi-million-dollar feed mill under construction in Chilliwack by Trouw Nutrition Canada

People watch an airplane from the Museum of Flight during Flight Fest at the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress File)
Flightfest set to soar once again over Chilliwack

Nicola Campbell (left). (KalvinWarbus Photography); Barbara Nickel (right). (Katrina Malone photo)
2 Chilliwack authors shortlisted for BC and Yukon Book Prizes