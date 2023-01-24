An animatronic Santa Claus greets shoppers at the entrance of a mall in Alaska. (Jonson Kuhn / Juneau Empire)

An animatronic Santa Claus greets shoppers at the entrance of a mall in Alaska. (Jonson Kuhn / Juneau Empire)

Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa

Reindeer traces confirmed after Rhode Island lab tests carrots

The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.

The department tweeted on Monday that “we all agree that something magical may be at play.”

The department said it found no complete matches to anyone in the Combined DNA Index System but said there was a partial match “to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City,” referring to the movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” It said it would need more DNA samples “from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match.”

The “good news” is that the lab did find the presence of DNA closely matching Rangifer tarandus, known as reindeer, when testing the carrots, the department said.

The girl, a Cumberland resident, had sent the cookie and carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said on Friday. Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

RELATED: Bah! Humbug! Italian bishop apologizes for telling kids Santa doesn’t exist

RELATED: 10 questions with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa Claus

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: What’s the Drill? Home Building Communication Strategies

Just Posted

Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove helps clean up a stretch of Hope River Road with other volunteers on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mayor ‘disgusted’ with garbage on roadside; initiates cleanup

For the first time ever, Chilliwack School District 33 is projecting expenditures to top $200 million. (Black Press file)
Chilliwack School District hits spending milestone in 2023 budget

Heavy snow developed overnight over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and more expected Tuesday (Jan. 24), warns Environment Canada. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

Khristina (last name withheld), seen here at Sardis Park on Jan. 18, 2023, from Saskatchewan comes to Chilliwack twice a year to find her son who is living on the streets, and to hand out supplies to homeless people. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Saskatchewan cattle rancher visits Chilliwack twice a year to find her homeless son