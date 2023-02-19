The first edition of the Alberni Valley News rolls through the press at the Black Press printing plant in Ladysmith. The development of the printing press has helped in the spread of books and other printed materials around the world. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada.

The week is an annual event promoting intellectual freedom, which is guaranteed under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

While Canada provides for freedom of speech and allows the freedom to read, there are and have been some limitations on this freedom.

In addition, there have been efforts in Canada and beyond to have some works banned, censored or restricted.

How much do you know about your freedom to read? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Salman Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, resulted in a fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s death. When was this call for his death lifted? (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

