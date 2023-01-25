Kirk frees moose. (Facebook)

Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Couple stops to free distressed animal

A Princeton man risked personal injury to rescue a trapped calf moose off the side of the Princeton Summerland Road, near Thirst Lake, earlier this week.

Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hillmer were driving to Penticton when they spotted the distressed moose, caught in a wire fence.

They stopped and reversed the truck. Hillmer took out her phone and began filming the interaction, which she posted to social media.

The accompanying video shows Kirk untangling the moose, hoof by hoof, from the wire, and then quickly moving back as the animal was freed.

Hillmer described the result as “heartwarming.”

Related: Princeton RCMP officers rescue injured owl

Related: Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonPrincetonWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm
Next story
Theft of dinosaur footprints in northeast B.C. lands Alberta man jail time, $15K fine

Just Posted

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack was charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019, and will plead guilty to one. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist facing sexual assault charges reaches plea deal

A 37-year-old Hope man has been arrested after breaking and entering into a business and stealing around $2000 worth of merchandise. (File photo by Advocate staff)
37-year-old man arrested in relation to theft of $2,000 worth of items from Hope business

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has pleaded guilty to six of the 24 sexual assault charges he faced. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford masseur pleads guilty to 6 of his 24 sexual assault charges

The food court at Cottonwood Centre is set to be removed in upcoming renovations to make way for a BC Liquor store that will be relocated. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Food court removal plan for Cottonwood Centre in Chilliwack sparks petition