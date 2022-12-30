Vernon Fire Rescue

It’s a girl! Firefighters deliver Vernon baby

Mother and newborn are doing well following emergency labour

An emergency labour left a mother and her baby in good hands on Thursday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to Alexis Park Drive at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, for the situation.

On scene within minutes of receiving the call, firefighters confirmed a woman was in labour and the baby was already on the way. It was determined there was no time to transport the mother to hospital and firefighters jumped into action and helped deliver the baby girl.

BC Ambulance Service arrived on scene within seconds of the delivery and assessed the baby and mother before transporting the duo to hospital for additional care. Both the baby and mother are doing well.

“This call is an example of the quick action and teamwork often exhibited by our local emergency response agencies,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink. “In order to prepare firefighters for situations like these, Vernon Fire Rescue crew members receive annual training for a number of major medical situations, including childbirth. We are incredibly proud of the crew and the work they did to assist the mother and help with a safe delivery.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services congratulates the family on its new addition and wish them well at the start of this new chapter.

READ MORE: 50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Candles burn in memory of fallen Enderby firefighter

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BabiesfirefightersVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
37,801 babies were born in B.C. so far this year: These are the most popular names

Just Posted

A total of 100 rainbow-coloured pride banners were installed in Chilliwack on May 25. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
TOP STORIES 2022: Rainbow banners mark a turning point in Chilliwack

Huge blocks of ice line the Fraser River near the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge following a severe cold snap and subsequent winter storms. (Photo/Valerie Pentz)
PHOTOS: Smart car-sized ice blocks build up at Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge after severe winter storms

Brandon Litun, owner of Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters, stands beside the drum roaster he bought second-hand and rebuilt earlier this year. The machine can roast 25 kilos of beans at a time and over the past two months he’s been using it, Litun said they’ve already roasted a few tons of beans. Although located in Chilliwack, Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters was awarded the Best Coffee Roaster in Vancouver in the 2023 Snobby Awards put on by Vancouver Coffee Snob. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Best coffee roaster in Vancouver located right here in Chilliwack

The Abbotsford BC SPCA needs to refill their linen closets, as caring for animals requires a lot of blankets, sheets and rags. When they put out a call to the public, they were immediately given plenty of donations. (BC SPCA photo/Facebook)
Bare linen closet fluffed back up at Abbotsford SPCA shelter after public plea