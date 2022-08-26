Summery, sky-high sunflowers star in Chilliwack Sunflower Festival

The fifth annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is back in full bloom.

In the 12 acres of fields this year, 50 varieties of sunflowers have been planted in three display gardens alongside more than 50 varieties of dahlias and eight varieties of gladiolas. New this year is a large bed of zinnias and cosmos, said co-founder Kate Onos-Gilbert.

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress photo

Located at 41310 Royalwood Dr. in Chilliwack, just off Highway 1 at the Yale Road West exit, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival runs until Sept. 5 daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more info on this year’s festival, read this Aug. 12 story from the Chilliwack Progress.

Parking is free. Tickets are available online only.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

agritourismBritish ColumbiachilliwackFamily activitieslowermainlandStaycation secretsThings to do