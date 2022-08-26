Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Summery, sky-high sunflowers star in Chilliwack Sunflower Festival

The fifth annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is back in full bloom.

In the 12 acres of fields this year, 50 varieties of sunflowers have been planted in three display gardens alongside more than 50 varieties of dahlias and eight varieties of gladiolas. New this year is a large bed of zinnias and cosmos, said co-founder Kate Onos-Gilbert.

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress photo

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress photo

Located at 41310 Royalwood Dr. in Chilliwack, just off Highway 1 at the Yale Road West exit, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival runs until Sept. 5 daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, seen here on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, runs until Sept. 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

For more info on this year’s festival, read this Aug. 12 story from the Chilliwack Progress.

Parking is free. Tickets are available online only.

A family takes a video at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, seen here on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, runs until Sept. 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, seen here on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, runs until Sept. 5. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

