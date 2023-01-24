Vancouver Bandits 2023 regular season schedule will see the Langley-based team play a 20-game slate. (File)

Vancouver Bandits 2023 regular season schedule will see the Langley-based team play a 20-game slate. (File)

Vancouver Bandits begin 2023 on the road

Schedule released

  • Jan. 24, 2023 10:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Vancouver Bandits 2023 regular season schedule will see the Langley-based team play a 20-game slate beginning Saturday, May 27 with an away game against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Bandits announced their schedule Tuesday, Jan. 24.

It will be the Bandits’ second season at Langley Events Centre (LEC) and its first under the ‘Vancouver’ moniker after announcing its rebrand and sale in Sept. 2022.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Bandits change name and owners

Bandits open the upcoming campaign in the Prairies against the Sea Bears and Saskatchewan Rattlers before returning to Langley Events Centre for their home opener on Saturday, June 3 against the newly launched Calgary Surge.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Vancouver will play a total of 10 home games during the 2023 season between Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, July 23, wrapping up regular season action on the road against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday, July 30 at 4 p.m. PT.

Bandits team president Dylan Kular called the season “a special one” for the team.

“We are celebrating five years of building connections with our community and are eager to continue growing our passionate fanbase, which has supported us since our inaugural season,” Kular said.

READ ALSO: Bandits boss lauded by basketball league and chamber

Bandits’ School Day Game will be returning, on Tuesday, June 6, when Vancouver tips off against Winnipeg.

Hosted for the first time last season, it was a sold-out affair that drew 13 schools from across the Lower Mainland for a field trip featuring professional basketball and family-friendly entertainment.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Students from 13 schools cheer on Fraser Valley Bandits at team’s first School Day Game

READ ALSO: Julius returns as Bandits coach

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballLangleyLangley Events Centre

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

Just Posted

Heavy snow developed overnight over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and more expected Tuesday (Jan. 24), warns Environment Canada. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

Khristina (last name withheld), seen here at Sardis Park on Jan. 18, 2023, from Saskatchewan comes to Chilliwack twice a year to find her son who is living on the streets, and to hand out supplies to homeless people. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Saskatchewan cattle rancher visits Chilliwack twice a year to find her homeless son

Two people are in custody after a man and woman were held against their will in a residence on Fifth Avenue. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Man and woman rescued from a Hope residence after being held against their will

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)
Trial begins for Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with sexual assault