G.W. Graham’s Grade 9 girls basketball team went on a Cinderella run to the provincial final before finally bowing out. (submitted photo)

G.W. Graham’s Grade 9 girls basketball team went on a Cinderella run to the provincial final before finally bowing out. (submitted photo)

Underdog Chilliwack squad makes run to Grade 9 provincial basketball final

A small team of G.W. Graham girls beat three higher seeds before falling in the championship game

A Chilliwack team made a Cinderella run to the Grade 9 girls provincial championship game before finally bowing out.

G.W. Graham’s Grizzlies came into last weekend’s tournament as a wildcard entry, the 15th seed in a 16-team field. Normally, that would make them cannon fodder for one of the top seeds, but the team known as the ‘Feisty Six’ wasn’t having it. The Grizzlies opened Thursday (Feb. 23) with a game against No. 2 Steveston-London Secondary School (SLSS, from Richmond) and pulled off a major upset, winning 44-42 in overtime.

On day two they sent No. 7 seed Abbotsford Christian packing with a 42-32 triumph, and ended the season for another surprising squad, downing No. 14 seed Vancouver Tech 31-30 in a semi-final matchup that would have seemed highly unlikely pre-tournament.

Beset by injuries and foul trouble, G.W. Graham’s small roster couldn’t hold up in the final against Kelowna’s École KLO Middle School, the No. 4 seed. Coach Matt Holford said they played with heart, class and determination in a 89-29 loss.

“The Feisty 6 went on a run, playing the best basketball of the season and showed the basketball world that heart and guts can overcome almost anything,” the coach enthused. “For me personally, I have had the privilege of coaching my daughters for years, but this group of girls have left footprints on my heart. Upsetting three teams in a row and finishing second in the province is something I will never forget.”

Lily Tizzard was recognized as a first-team tournament all-star. Other members of the team are Maggie Epp, Amber Mercado, Puneet Litt, Emma Verrault and Alenka Havrda.

This year’s tourney was hosted by Port Moody’s Heritage Woods Secondary and Eagle Mountain Middle School.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull helps B.C. win Canada Games gold in wheelchair basketball

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Mt. Slesse Timberwolves punch ticket to basketball provincials

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackGirls basketball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team eliminated from playoffs by Winnipeg

Just Posted

GW Graham basketball
Underdog Chilliwack squad makes run to Grade 9 provincial basketball final

Luisa Nestman posted this photo of two babies and a doggy.
PHOTOS: Gallery of Chilliwack people and animals enjoying Sunday’s snow

The UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team has been eliminated from the Canada West playoffs by the Winnipeg Wesmen. (David Larkins/Wesmen Athletics)
UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team eliminated from playoffs by Winnipeg

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull helped Team B.C. win gold in wheelchair basketball at the Canada Winter Games. (Darrell Therieault photo)
Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull helps B.C. win Canada Games gold