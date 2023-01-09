UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team extends win streak to five

Cascades now sit tied for third in Canada West, men rank 12th after split with Calgary

The UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team has now won five straight games and sit tied for third in Canada West competition. (Jordie Arthus/UFV Athletics)

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s volleyball team continue to impress in Canada West action and have now won five straight after wins over the Calgary Dinos in Abbotsford on Friday (Jan. 6) and Saturday (Jan. 7).

The women are now locked in a four-way tie for third in the conference and the club’s record now sits at 9-5.

It’s already the most successful CW season in UFV women’s volleyball history.

The Cascades picked up a four-set win (27-29, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-12) over the Dinos on Friday, bouncing back with three set wins in a row after dropping the first.

🏔🎥 | Hear from Cascades outside hitter Natalie Lemoine-Sells following tonight’s four-set win over Calgary! 🎥 @NotValleyFilms pic.twitter.com/aaIyLeAUoB — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 7, 2023

Gabrielle Attieh posted a game-high 19 kills, while also leading her team in digs with 15. Rookie Natalie Lemoine-Sells notched 11 kills, 13 digs, and four blocks for UFV in another solid performance, while Mission’s Mo Likness added seven kills, four blocks, and a game-high four aces in the win.

Saturday saw UFV score a three-set sweep (25-22, 27-25 and 25-22) over the Dinos and Lemoine-Sells shined offensively once again for the Cascades, picking up 11 kills on 21 attacks, while only being credited with one error on the night. G. Attieh had another solid game with team-highs on both sides of the ball, notching 16 kills and 13 digs in the effort.

WVB FINAL | Gabrielle Attieh puts the last one down, and the Cascades complete the sweep 25-22!@goufv 3@ucdinos 0#weclimbweconquer pic.twitter.com/vMMJBfZRN6 — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 8, 2023

“This team, we just work so hard,” stated UFV’s Elizabeth Baird. “Coming off of the break and going straight into it again, I think we just came out and performed really well this weekend. A steam roller just keeps going and keeps plowing and doesn’t stop for anything, and I think that’s just what we wanted to embody as a team. We are trusting our skills, trusting our practice, trusting each other and working together to keep going. It’s special what we have on our team this year.”

The men earned a split with the Dinos, scoring a 3-2 (26-28, 25-22, 25-16, 18-25 and 15-8) on Friday but then falling 3-2 (23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26 and 11-15) on Saturday.

The men now sit at 3-11 and rank 12th in CW regular season action.

🏔 🎥 | Hear from Cascades setter Jonas Van Huizen after tonight’s huge five-set victory over the Calgary Dinos.#weclimbweconquer pic.twitter.com/fJd1w2nI90 — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 7, 2023

The teams now travel to Edmonton to take on the MacEwan Griffins on Friday (Jan. 13) and Saturday (Jan. 14). They return home to host the UBC-O Heat on Feb. 3 and 4.

For more, visit gocascades.ca.

RELATED: Mission’s Likness and McBride building UFV women’s volleyball into Canada West threat

abbotsfordUFV CascadesVolleyball