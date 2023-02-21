Gabrielle Attieh and the UFV Cascades women’s volleyball next head to Winnipeg for round one of the Canada West playoffs. (Jordie Arthur/UFV Athletics)

UFV Cascades women’s volleyball finish 18-6, open playoffs in Winnipeg

Women started season 0-4, have only lost two games since November

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s volleyball completed the program’s best-ever season in Canada West and they have been rewarded with a trip to Winnipeg.

The women finished with a sparkling record of 18-6, but that was only good enough for fifth place and now have a date in round one of the playoffs with the also 18-6 Winnipeg Wesmen.

The best-of-three series opens on Friday (Feb. 24) at 5 p.m. Game two is set for Saturday (Feb. 25) at 3 p.m. and game three, if necessary, goes on Sunday (Feb. 26) at 11 a.m.

The two teams met twice in Winnipeg on Nov. 18 and 19, with the Cascades winning both games 3-1.

The women concluded the regular season with a pair of 3-0 wins over the Regina Cougars in Abbotsford on Friday (Feb. 17) and Saturday (Feb. 18).

Gabrielle Attieh led UFV to victory on Friday, collecting 16 kills, four blocks and 10 digs, while Cailin Bitter added 39 assists and Emily Matsui contributed with 12 digs.

It was more of the same on Saturday, with Attieh recording 20 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Bitter picked up 30 assists and Matsui had a team-high 19 digs.

Bitter, an MEI grad, stated that the team is prepared for the postseason.

“Our team has three A’s – it’s anytime, anyone, anyplace, so we’re ready to go wherever for playoffs whether it’s here or anywhere in Canada West,” she said.

It ends a remarkable season that saw the team start 0-4. They have gone an impressive 18-2 since November.

This season marks just the second season that the Cascades have competed in the CW and the first time the team has finished above .500 since 2018-19 when they were in the Pacwest conference.

UFV Cascades women's volleyball finish 18-6, open playoffs in Winnipeg

