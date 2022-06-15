UFV Cascades volleyball schedules released

Men’s and women’s teams open at home on Oct. 28 against the TWU Spartans

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s and women’s volleyball teams open the Canada West regular season at UBC on Friday, Oct. 21 and then host the TWU Spartans in home openers on Friday, Oct. 28.

CW released its 2022-23 volleyball season on Wednesday (June 15) and this season marks the first time the Cascades play a conference-wide regular-season schedule, after playing a B.C.-only slate in 2021-22 amidst COVID-19 restrictions.

Last season was the team’s first foray into the CW after 22 seasons in the Pacwest.

The teams will play a 24-game schedule, with 12 games on the road and 12 at home. The first-and second-half schedules are balanced; both Cascades squads play six games at home and six away in the fall semester, and six home and six away in the winter semester.

The men close out the season in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Bisons on Feb. 11. The final home game of the regular season for the men is on Saturday, Feb. 4. The women conclude the season by hosting the Regina Cougars on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Canada West playoffs run from Feb. 24 to 26, with the top eight teams in the men’s and women’s division qualifying. The post-season begins with best-of-three quarter-finals, followed by best-of-three semifinals March 3 to 5. Single-game bronze and gold medal matches run March 10.

The U Sports national championships are set for March 16 to 19. UBC hosts the women’s nationals, while the men’s tournament will be at Hamilton’s McMaster University.

abbotsfordUFV CascadesVolleyball