The UFV Cascades fell 106-94 to Brandon in the Canada West play-in on Friday (Feb. 17). (UFV Athletics photo)

The UFV Cascades fell 106-94 to Brandon in the Canada West play-in on Friday (Feb. 17). (UFV Athletics photo)

UFV Cascades sunk by Brandon’s three-point shooting in Canada West play-in

Bobcats make 22 shots from beyond the arc in 106-94 win to eliminate Cascades

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s basketball team nearly overcame a brutal start, but ultimately came up short against the Brandon Bobcats 106-94 on Friday’s (Feb. 17) Canada West play-in game in Winnipeg.

The loss ends the season for the men’s team.

The Bobcats came out blazing hot in the first quarter and opened up a 38-17 lead after 10 minutes. Brandon made eight of 17 three point shots in the first quarter.

The Cascades chipped away in the second and trailed 61-45 at halftime. They continued battling and cut the lead to 12 (82-70) after three and in the fourth quarter they turned it into a game.

UFV was down 88-85 with 5:10 left in the fourth, but then two quick three point shots by Brandon put the game to bed.

Jahmaal Gardner led the Bobcats with 22 points and added six rebounds, while former Fraser Valley Bandits player Anthont Tsegakele had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cascades had a strong game from forward Chris Jackson, who collected 24 points and five rebounds. UFV’s Dario Lopez added 17 points and eight boards.

Brandon made 22 three point shots to just seven for the Cascades and that was the difference in the game.

The Bobcats now advance to the quarter-final round to take on the Winnipeg Wesmen.

abbotsfordbasketballBreaking NewsUFV Cascades

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UFV Cascades defeat UNBC 77-70 to advance in Canada West playoffs

Just Posted

Character’s pub owner Marcel Maillet, Major Leagues manager Tyler Beveridge, BIA executive director Trevor MacDonald are lobbying for a ride-hailing service like Uber or Lyft for Chilliwack and the Eastern Fraser Valley. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘The time is now’ for ride-hailing operators in Eastern Fraser Valley, says hospitality group

The UFV Cascades fell 106-94 to Brandon in the Canada West play-in on Friday (Feb. 17). (UFV Athletics photo)
UFV Cascades sunk by Brandon’s three-point shooting in Canada West play-in

Entrepreneur Ken Keis will be presented with the 2022 4-H Canada Distinguished Alumni Award during the 2023 4-H Canada Leadership Awards, to be held virtually with host Jon Montgomery (right) on Feb. 28. (Photo courtesy of Ken Keis)
Abbotsford entrepreneur Ken Keis to receive national 4-H award in online presentation

Maddy Gobeil and the UFV Cascades women’s basketball team is moving on after defeating UNBC 77-70 in the Canada West play-in game on Friday (Feb. 17). (Dan Kinvig/UFV Athletics)
UFV Cascades defeat UNBC 77-70 to advance in Canada West playoffs