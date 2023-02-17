UFV Cascades sunk by Brandon’s three-point shooting in Canada West play-in

Bobcats make 22 shots from beyond the arc in 106-94 win to eliminate Cascades

The UFV Cascades fell 106-94 to Brandon in the Canada West play-in on Friday (Feb. 17). (UFV Athletics photo)

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s basketball team nearly overcame a brutal start, but ultimately came up short against the Brandon Bobcats 106-94 on Friday’s (Feb. 17) Canada West play-in game in Winnipeg.

The loss ends the season for the men’s team.

The Bobcats came out blazing hot in the first quarter and opened up a 38-17 lead after 10 minutes. Brandon made eight of 17 three point shots in the first quarter.

Meanwhile in Winnipeg, the @BUBobcats are on pace for 152 points. They lead @UFVCascades MBB 38-17 after one 😳 pic.twitter.com/5vRunQP8VY — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 17, 2023

The Cascades chipped away in the second and trailed 61-45 at halftime. They continued battling and cut the lead to 12 (82-70) after three and in the fourth quarter they turned it into a game.

Lopez finishes in the paint, Cascades down 79-63 in the third pic.twitter.com/2A5PFaYPEk — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 17, 2023

UFV was down 88-85 with 5:10 left in the fourth, but then two quick three point shots by Brandon put the game to bed.

Jahmaal Gardner led the Bobcats with 22 points and added six rebounds, while former Fraser Valley Bandits player Anthont Tsegakele had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cascades had a strong game from forward Chris Jackson, who collected 24 points and five rebounds. UFV’s Dario Lopez added 17 points and eight boards.

Brandon made 22 three point shots to just seven for the Cascades and that was the difference in the game.

The Bobcats now advance to the quarter-final round to take on the Winnipeg Wesmen.

MBB FINAL | Proud of this group and the battle they showed, but we fall to Brandon in the Canada West play-in. pic.twitter.com/iw1IxIoAMv — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) February 17, 2023

