Trial hears former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen was ‘blotto’ when he met accuser

Former Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) sits in the penalty box as seats normally filled with fans remain empty during first period NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

A defence lawyer says former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen was drunk to the point of urinating on himself the night he met a woman who later accused him of sexual assault.

During his cross-examination of the woman in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, lawyer Brock Martland showed a video clip of Virtanen vomiting into a bowl.

“Do you think he peed himself that night in addition to the vomiting?” he asked.

“Yes,” she said, adding that Virtanen’s friends had told her it looked like he had urinated in his pants.

The 23-year-old woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, told the court on Monday that Virtanen sexually assaulted her in a Vancouver hotel room in September 2017.

Virtanen, 25, was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following an investigation by Vancouver police.

The court has heard Virtanen and the woman met at a bar during the Calgary Stampede in 2017.

The woman testified Tuesday that she was not attracted to Virtanen the night they met because he was so intoxicated.

“I’m going to suggest to you, though, that you know he’s an NHL player and that you are getting close to him — indeed in that video getting close to him — because you are interested in him,” Martland said.

“No,” the woman replied.

“Did you know that NHL players make significant income?” Martland asked.

“I don’t know NHL players’ incomes,” she said. “To be honest, I didn’t think Jake was very relevant in the NHL so I didn’t think he’d make that much money.”

The court has heard Virtanen and the woman exchanged numbers while in Calgary and stayed in touch via text messages and direct messages on Instagram when they both returned to B.C.

The woman travelled to Vancouver in September 2017, messaged Virtanen about meeting, and went with him to his hotel room.

She has testified that Virtanen sexually assaulted her in the hotel room. She said she repeatedly said “no” and told him she did not want to have sex with him.

The right-winger was playing for the Canucks at the time of the alleged assault.

The woman did not go to police in September 2017 and first spoke out about the incident in April 2021 when she posted her story to an Instagram page for survivors of sexual assault.

She later shared her story with a journalist for Glacier Media, contacted police, and launched a civil lawsuit against Virtanen.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave in May 2021 after the allegations were made public. The team bought out his contract the following month.

He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL.

—Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

