Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau smiles as he attends a news conference in Vancouver, on Dec. 6, 2021. Boudreau will return as the Canucks head coach next season after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a mid-season replacement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau smiles as he attends a news conference in Vancouver, on Dec. 6, 2021. Boudreau will return as the Canucks head coach next season after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a mid-season replacement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

Boudreau coached his 1,000th regular-season game in January

Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement.

The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign.

Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning.

Boudreau’s hiring made an immediate impact as he became just the third coach in NHL history to win his first seven games with a new team.

The Canucks went 32-15-10 the remainder of the season and went from last place in the Pacific Division to finish five points out of a playoff berth.

Boudreau coached his 1,000th regular-season game on Jan. 23, and is one victory shy of the 600-win milestone.

“We are pleased to see Bruce’s commitment to return to the Canucks next season,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in the release. “He has done a great job since arriving in Vancouver and we are eager to see the team continue to perform under his leadership as they did during the second half of the season.”

Boudreau has a career coaching record of 599-317-125 in 1,024 regular-season games with the Canucks, Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks.

The Toronto native won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2008.

“My desire has always been to come back to coach this team,” Boudreau said in a release. “I love the organization, city, fans and the players. I’m also grateful for the opportunity provided to me by (president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford) and Patrik to continue building what we started.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau

NHLvancouver canucks

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
NHL closing in on seeing its first female coach

Just Posted

UFV president Joanne MacLean smiles at a funding announcement for nearly 400 new student dorms at the school’s Abbotsford campus. Also shown are Bruce Banman, MLA for Abbotsford South (left), Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun (second left) and UFV’s Craig Toews. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
New $70-million student housing project to add almost 400 beds to UFV in Abbotsford

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Primary Care Centre in Chilliwack on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
New primary care centre in Chilliwack will provide faster, culturally safe health care

Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness (right) and Chilliwack resident William Klassen at the Legislature in Victoria on May 12, 2022. (Kelli Paddon Facebook)
Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA attends anti-abortion rally in Victoria

Viva Mexico comes to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. on Sunday May 29. (Submitted)
Mariachi ensemble brings culture, history and romance to Chilliwack with ‘Viva Mexico’

Pop-up banner image ×