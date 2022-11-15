Basketball hoop (Pixabay.com)

Storm Classic returns to Chilliwack Secondary in December

The three day and 12 team boys tournament includes the host CSS Storm and Sardis Falcons

Twelve teams hit the court at the Chilliwack Secondary Dec. 1-3 for the annual Storm Classic basketball tournament.

The host Storm and their crosstown rivals from Sardis Secondary are joined by 10 out-of-town squads.

The Storm open Dec. 1 at 1:15 p.m. against Dasmesh Punjabi School. Sardis gets an earlier start with an 8 a.m. tip off against the Thomas Haney (Maple Ridge) Thunder.

Other teams in the field are the Mission Roadrunners, Queen Elizabeth (Surrey) Royals, R.E. Mountain (Langley) Eagles, MEI (Abbotsford) Eagles, Kelly Road (Prince George) Grizzlies, G.P. Vanier (Courtenay) Towhees and Glenlyon Norfolk (Victoria) Gryphons.

MEI has two teams in the tourney.

Three days of action wraps up Saturday (Dec. 3) with the championship game that starts at 4:45 p.m. in the CSS gymnasium.

