Several Abbotsford Canucks confirmed for Penticton’s Young Stars Classic event

Danila Klimovich, shown here at last year’s Abbotsford Canucks training camp, is scheduled to participate at the Young Stars Classic event in Penticton next month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A quartet of Abbotsford Canucks players have been confirmed to be suiting up at the Young Stars Classic event, which runs from Sept. 16 to 19 in Penticton.

Forwards Nils Åman, Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson and Danila Klimovich were all announced by the Canucks as expected participants.

The tournament will feature the top prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. It’s the ninth time the event has occurred and the first since 2018. A total of six games will take place.

The Vancouver Canucks along with the City of Penticton announced today that single game tickets and double header packages for the 2022 Young Stars Classic will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10:00am DETAILS | https://t.co/h4pzkBrfCt@ToyotaPacific | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/DgwpMN0dBW — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 11, 2022

Other announced players include:

Calgary Flames – Jeremie Poirier, Connor Zary, Rory Kerins, Adam Klapka

– Jeremie Poirier, Connor Zary, Rory Kerins, Adam Klapka Edmonton Oilers – Reid Shaefer, Xavier Bourgault, Dylan Holloway

– Reid Shaefer, Xavier Bourgault, Dylan Holloway Winnipeg Jets – Chaz Lucius, Brad Lambert, Daniel Torgersson, Simon Lundmark

The Canucks open on Sept. 16 vs. Edmonton, play Winnipeg on Sept. 18 and close against Calgary on Sept. 19.

Vancouver Canucks training camp then runs on Sept. 23 and 24 in Whistler. Pre-season games follow beginning on Sept. 25, including a game in Abbotsford against Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The pre-season wraps up on Oct. 7.

Abbotsford Canucks training camp is expected to occur sometime in October.

