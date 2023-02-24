Seven matches on the card for Chilliwack’s Muaythai Gladiators 2

Three Chilliwack athletes will be competing at Muaythai Gladiators 2.

The combat sport event takes place Saturday (Feb. 25) at the Landing Sports Centre with Mitch D’Odorico, Enes Yasar and Erikson Deseron on the card. Part of the Fraser Valley Muaythai Series and sanctioned by Muaythai B.C., some matches will feature full Muaythai rules.

“There will be seven exciting matches happening with one brief intermission after the first four fights,” said organizer James Bergin, owner of Traditional Muaythai School in Chilliwack. “Matches consist of three two-minute rounds with one minute rest between rounds. Three matches will be modified Muaythai, with no elbow strikes and no knees to the head, while four matches will be full Muaythai rules with full use of elbows and knees.”

Doors to the all-ages show open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7.

General admission tickets are $45, available online at eventbrite.com/e/muaythai-gladiators-2-tickets-446338750217 or in person at the Traditional Muaythai School (7870 Enterprise Drive, No. 2).

Youth members (5 to 12 year olds) from Traditional Muaythai School will be performing a demonstration at the start of the event. They will be putting their knowledge on display, as well as performing the school’s Wai Kru, which is a traditional dance done before fights to show respect for their coaches, their gym and their parents.

Muaythai Gladiators 1 was held last September. For more info call 604-317-5580.

