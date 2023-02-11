Bob Marjanovich podcasting from Phoenix, the site of Super Bowl 57. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: The ‘Best of’ Super Bowl 57 interviews – ‘The Moj’

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Shaun Alexander and Steve Mariucci

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich offers a ‘Best of’ interviews held during Super Bowl 57 week in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the first hour, Bob chats with legendary quarterback Joe Montana, FOX’s Curt Menefee, Shaun Alexander, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira and former Hamilton Tiger Cat, Steve Mariucci from the NFL Network.

In the second hour Chris Sims of NBC and Pro Football Talk, Marjanovich chats with AJ Hawk, former NFL linebacker and Pat McAfee.

Also stopping by is Mitch Berger, Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day four

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day three

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day 4

Just Posted

Christine Denham was killed in a house in downtown Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2019. Shane Travis Hughes pleaded guilty to manslaughter in BC Supreme Court on Sept. 7, 2022. (Submitted)
Chilliwack man who shot and killed his intimate partner apologizes at sentencing hearing

Chelsey Loranger from Chilliwack got a 22 month conditional sentence order after pleading guilty to two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Conditional sentence for Chilliwack woman on two drug-related charges

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017. Two of the three men charged with his killing have now been sentenced.
Shooter who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford sentenced to 14 years in jail

Elder Eddie Gardner performs a traditional Sto:lo smudging ceremony in October 2016 at the site where Tommy Hudson stepped in front of a train at Young Road in Chilliwack on May 3, 2016. (Greg Laychak/ The Progress)
OPINION: Mental health in the train and on the tracks